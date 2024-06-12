Football’s Rising Popularity: Pakistan Records Highest Attendance in FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group G Matches

Pakistan recorded the highest attendance in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 Group G matches. The standout match was Pakistan versus Saudi Arabia, held at Jinnah Stadium on June 6. The match drew an extraordinary crowd of 20,124 fans.

This event marked a significant moment for football, showcasing the sport’s growing popularity in the region. It resonated with the passion Pakistani football fans possess for the game.

Following closely was the Saudi Arabia versus Tajikistan match, held at King Saud Stadium in Riyadh, which attracted 18,756 spectators. The high turnout highlighted the enthusiasm in the country for the qualifiers and the competitive spirit of the fans.

In third place, was another match held at Jinnah Stadium, where The Men in Green faced off against Tajikistan in November 2023. This game drew a crowd of 18,316, further solidifying Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

The remarkable attendance figures highlight the increasing popularity of football in the region. These matches not only provided thrilling action for the fans but also demonstrated the potential for football to unite and inspire communities.

Check out the attendance records in Group G: