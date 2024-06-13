Edhi Institute Starts Giving Aircraft Maintenance Training to Students

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation has taken significant steps to enable people to earn a decent livelihood by establishing the Edhi Institute of Science and Technology. This technical training institution offers free vocational training to anyone interested in improving their lives through hard work.

On Wednesday, behind Terminal 1 of Jinnah International Airport, a group of seven to ten young men in dark blue overalls adorned with the Edhi logo were seen diligently working on the engines of Edhi air ambulances. These students are part of the first batch of the Edhi Institute, now entering their final month of training.

Jamil Ahmed from Lyari, who enjoys playing football, has a clear focus on his future. “I want to be realistic about my future,” he said, explaining that becoming a professional technician offers a stable and regular income, unlike football, which remains just a hobby for him.

Ameer Hussain, formerly a Suzuki pickup driver from Punjab Chowrangi, joined the course after his brother, a male nurse with the Bilquis Edhi Foundation, informed him about it. “My brother came home with the forms, which I filled out immediately. Now, I am just a month away from earning my diploma,” he said with pride.

Mohammad Amir, who grew up at the Edhi Centre, has been praised for his dedication and skill. “Amir is smart and very hardworking. Equipped with professional training, I see him going far,” said Faisal Edhi. Amir has already been overhauling trucks and generator engines, showcasing his capabilities.

Another notable trainee is Mohammad Imran Junejo from Lyari, who has been working with Edhi ambulances for 13 years. Faisal Edhi highlighted the new venture into education, expressing satisfaction with the progress of the first batch of trainees.

The training at the Edhi Institute is designed to be comprehensive, linking technical education with aviation. “Like automobiles, aeroplanes also have a piston engine that burns fuel. If any of our students want to move towards aviation, we will also support them,” Faisal Edhi explained.

Edhi Ambulance Chief Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed emphasized the importance of imparting basic education first before assessing the trainees’ aptitude. Masood Sayeed, formerly associated with various vocational institutes and now with the Edhi Institute, shared his vision of helping young people achieve financial independence and support their families.

The Edhi Institute currently offers six-month certification and diploma courses in auto mechanics (petrol or diesel), generator mechanics, motorcycle mechanics, and auto electrician training. Additionally, there is a year-long Diploma in Information Technology course.