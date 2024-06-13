Islamabad Police Announces Over 1,000 Jobs

The federal Ministry of Interior has announced a significant recruitment drive for the Islamabad police, offering hundreds of job opportunities. The vacancies include 918 positions for executive staff and 195 for ministerial staff.

Ministerial Staff Vacancies

Assistant: 19 posts

Stenotypist: 22 posts

Data Entry Operator: 5 posts

UDC: 16 posts

LDC: 23 posts

Naib Qasid: 18 posts

Follower: 92 posts

ASI Positions

Total: 118 positions

Minimum Qualification: BA/B.Sc or equivalent from a recognized university.

Physical Standards

Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women 5 ft 2-inch

Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches

Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women

Constable Positions

Total: 800 positions

Minimum Qualification: Matric or equivalent from a recognized board.

Physical Standards:

Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women – 5 ft 2 inches

Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women

Mandatory Requirements

Candidates must present the following original documents during the physical test/interview:

CNIC issued by NADRA

Academic certificates

Domicile certificate

Two passport-size photographs with a blue background

Affidavit countersigned by the District Coordination Officer (DCO) for applicants under the minorities (Non-Muslims) quota

For detailed information and to apply, visit the official Islamabad police website.