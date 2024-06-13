Islamabad Police Announces Over 1,000 Jobs

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 11:36 am

The federal Ministry of Interior has announced a significant recruitment drive for the Islamabad police, offering hundreds of job opportunities. The vacancies include 918 positions for executive staff and 195 for ministerial staff.

Ministerial Staff Vacancies

  • Assistant: 19 posts
  • Stenotypist: 22 posts
  • Data Entry Operator: 5 posts
  • UDC: 16 posts
  • LDC: 23 posts
  • Naib Qasid: 18 posts
  • Follower: 92 posts

ASI Positions

  • Total: 118 positions
  • Minimum Qualification: BA/B.Sc or equivalent from a recognized university.

Physical Standards

  • Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women 5 ft 2-inch
  • Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches
  • Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women

Constable Positions

  • Total: 800 positions
  • Minimum Qualification: Matric or equivalent from a recognized board.
  • Physical Standards:
    Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women – 5 ft 2 inches
  • Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches
  • Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women

Mandatory Requirements

  • Candidates must present the following original documents during the physical test/interview:
  • CNIC issued by NADRA
  • Academic certificates
  • Domicile certificate
  • Two passport-size photographs with a blue background
  • Affidavit countersigned by the District Coordination Officer (DCO) for applicants under the minorities (Non-Muslims) quota

For detailed information and to apply, visit the official Islamabad police website.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

