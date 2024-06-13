Islamabad Police Announces Over 1,000 Jobs

The federal Ministry of Interior has announced a significant recruitment drive for the Islamabad police, offering hundreds of job opportunities. The vacancies include 918 positions for executive staff and 195 for ministerial staff.
Ministerial Staff Vacancies
- Assistant: 19 posts
- Stenotypist: 22 posts
- Data Entry Operator: 5 posts
- UDC: 16 posts
- LDC: 23 posts
- Naib Qasid: 18 posts
- Follower: 92 posts
ASI Positions
- Total: 118 positions
- Minimum Qualification: BA/B.Sc or equivalent from a recognized university.
Physical Standards
- Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women 5 ft 2-inch
- Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches
- Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women
Constable Positions
- Total: 800 positions
- Minimum Qualification: Matric or equivalent from a recognized board.
- Physical Standards:
Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women – 5 ft 2 inches
- Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches
- Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women
Mandatory Requirements
- Candidates must present the following original documents during the physical test/interview:
- CNIC issued by NADRA
- Academic certificates
- Domicile certificate
- Two passport-size photographs with a blue background
- Affidavit countersigned by the District Coordination Officer (DCO) for applicants under the minorities (Non-Muslims) quota
For detailed information and to apply, visit the official Islamabad police website.