Punjab Govt Announces 15% Increase in Pensions for Next Year

The Punjab government has announced an increase of 15 percent in pensions of retired officials.

The announcement was made by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman while unveiling budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year on Thursday.

The Punjab government has also proposed increase of 25 percent in salaries for Grade 1-16 employees while Grade 17-22 employees will get a 20 percent increase in salaries.

A day earlier, the federal government proposed the same increase i.e. 15 percent in retired officials of the federal government.