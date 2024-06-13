SBP Reserves Register Slight Decline But Remain Above $9 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell marginally on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On June 7, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.103 billion, down $6 million compared to $9.110 billion on May 31.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.384 billion, up $168 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.281 billion, registering a decrease of $174 million during the week.