Weather to Remain Hot During Eid With Rain Expected Afterwards

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the Meteorological Department has predicted hot weather nationwide. However, there’s a possibility of rain showers shortly after the holiday, offering some relief.

Irfan Work, Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, stated that Eid day will likely be hot. Moving to the end of June, two rain systems are expected to arrive, potentially initiating the monsoon season early.

ALSO READ Samsung’s New Paper TVs Can Work as Advertisements Outdoors

These showers are anticipated to bring cooler temperatures and relief from the heat. Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has warned about exceptionally hot weather in most plain areas of the country today (Thursday).

Daytime temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 4°C higher than normal. Officials advise the public to take necessary precautions due to the heat.