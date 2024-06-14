Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has openly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the inadequate playing conditions in New York and the unfavorable weather forecast in Lauderhill, Florida. His concerns highlight potential issues that could impact Pakistan’s chances to qualify for Super 8s in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

In New York, the playing surfaces have been problematic, with Canada’s 137-7 being the highest total and India’s 111-3 the highest run chase in the eight matches played there.

Latif expressed his frustration on social media, pointing out the unsatisfactory state of the pitches. “After eight matches in New York where playing surfaces ruled the roost (Canada’s 137-7 was the highest total and India’s 111-3 was the highest run-chase), brace for three more washouts in Lauderhill, Florida. Not a good advert for the T20 World Cup for which teams train and practice for years!” he wrote on his X account.

Latif’s discontent also extends to the scheduling decisions made by the ICC. He questioned the rationale behind scheduling matches in Lauderhill during a period when emergency alarm in the region has been declared due to heavy floods and storms. “How can the T20 World Cup organizers ignore rain trends in Lauderhill during this period and schedule matches from 14-16 June?” he tweeted.

His concerns are backed by recent weather patterns, as the region has been declared red-alert due to floods and continuous rainfall for the next three days.

The potential for washouts looms large, casting a shadow over the crucial T20 World Cup matches and raising questions about the foresight and planning of the tournament’s organizers.

