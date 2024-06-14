Sarsabz Dominates PDA with Triple Triumph, Setting New Standards in Digital Innovation

Sarsabz, a leading brand in the fertilizer industry under Fatima Fertilizer, has achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards. This year, Sarsabz has been honored with three accolades: Best Use of Generative AI in Content Creation for Salam Kissan, Best Innovated Mobile App for Sarsabz Content – HSE App, and Best Web Series of the Year for Sarsabz Kahani – Dahani.

This winning spree at the Pakistan Digital Awards highlights Sarsabz’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and creative strategies to engage with Pakistan’s agricultural community.

The Pakistan Digital Awards platform is celebrated for its individuality and impartiality, recognizing and honoring the brilliance of digital platforms and talent. The awards shine a spotlight on outstanding websites, apps, and creators, reflecting the dynamic evolution of public, private, and third-sector organizations in trade and communication.

The Best Use of Generative AI in Content Creation for Salam Kissan award was given against Sarsabz Fertilizer’s AI-powered digital communication as part of its Salam Kissan Campaign 2023.

The Salam Kissan campaign is a highly acclaimed award-winning campaign, it has garnered numerous international and local accolades. This pioneering initiative has set new records in Pakistan’s agricultural industry by utilizing advanced AI technology for its digital campaign. Sarsabz Fertilizer proudly stands as the trailblazer in the agricultural sector, being the first to harness Artificial Intelligence into its digital communication strategies.

The Sarsabz Connect – HSE App, awarded as the Best Innovated Mobile App, represents a significant milestone in the journey towards ensuring health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards remain paramount in the agricultural sector. This transformative digital tool not only streamlines HSE protocols but also fosters a culture of safety and accountability within the organization.

Through intuitive features such as real-time reporting, online training programs, and a paperless environment, the Sarsabz HSE App empowers employees at all levels to prioritize safety while enhancing operational efficiency.

Sarsabz Kahani, Pakistan’s first-ever agri-focused web-series platform introduced by Fatima Fertilizer, showcases inspiring true stories that embody the values of hope and determination.

The latest episode features Shahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani cricket sensation from a farming family in Larkana, Sindh. Despite his humble background, Dahani’s dedication and tireless effort propelled him to success in cricket, where he played a crucial role in Multan Sultans’ championship victory during the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking about the triple triumph at PDA, Rabel Sadozai, Director Sales and Marketing Fatima Fertilizer said: “We are incredibly proud of our achievements at the Pakistan Digital Awards. These accolades are a testament to our innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Our aim is to continuously push the boundaries and set new standards in the digital landscape, especially within the agricultural sector. We dedicate these awards to our hardworking farmers, who are the true heroes of Pakistan.”