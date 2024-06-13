One of the greatest fast-bowlers in world cricket, Wasim Akram has expressed strong support for Gary Kirsten to be given a substantial amount of time as the head coach of Pakistan’s national team following the T20 World Cup.

In a recent statement, Wasim Akram emphasized that Kirsten’s proven track record with other teams and his composed demeanour as a head coach make him the ideal candidate to steer Pakistan cricket forward.

“Gary Kirsten is the right person to take Pakistan cricket forward,” Wasim Akram said. “He has been successful with other teams and is a cool and calm guy. We shouldn’t remove him after a few series if the team fails to win consistently.”

Kirsten, a former South African cricketer, boasts an impressive coaching resume, having led India to a World Cup victory in 2011 and South Africa to the top of the Test rankings.

Akram stressed the importance of giving Kirsten time to implement his vision and strategies. “Two years is a fair period to judge his impact. Coaching isn’t about immediate results but building a strong foundation for long-term success,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Kirsten as their white-ball cricket head coach in May, before the four-match England series. The apex cricket board also appointed former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie as their Test cricket head coach.

The Men in Green will take on Ireland on June 16 at Lauderhill, Florida in their last group-stage match at the 2024, T20 World Cup.

