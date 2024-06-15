Budget 2024-25: Sindh to Raise Salaries More Than Federal Govt

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 6:15 pm

The Sindh government has announced a Rs. 3.056 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget was presented by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also manages the finance portfolio.

In a major announcement for government employees, an increase of up to 30% has been proposed. According to details, employees in BPS-1 to BPS-6 will get a raise of 30 percent.

Meanwhile, BPS-7 to BPS-16 will receive a 25% increase while officers in BPS-17 to BPS-22 will see an increase of 22%.

Once the budget is approved, pensions for retired employees will rise by 15%, and the minimum wage will increase from Rs. 35,550 to Rs. 37,000.

Furthermore, other key budget allocations include Rs. 519 billion for education, Rs. 334 billion for health, Rs. 56 billion for transport, and Rs. 302 billion for local government, aiming to improve public services across the province.

