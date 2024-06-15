Lahore High Court Orders Installation of Water Meters in Housing Societies

Lahore High Court mandated the installation of water meters in all housing societies and the impounding of vehicles emitting smoke on Friday.

During the weekly hearing on petitions related to smog and environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim stated that smoke-emitting vehicles should not be permitted on the roads until they are deemed mechanically fit.

He also ordered tire killer installation on service roads to prevent wrong-way driving. Furthermore, Justice Karim directed the Punjab Environment Department to submit a progress report on enforcing the ban on plastic bags.

The high court was also informed that the food authority seized 47,000 kg of dead chickens, but the vehicles transporting them have not been located. The Safe City project is now tasked with finding these vehicles.

Justice Shahid Karim questioned who is responsible for managing Tollinton Market. The judicial commission member clarified that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the market association oversee the area.

Furthermore, the commission member reported that of the 581 service stations in Lahore, 518 have installed recycling plants.