NICVD Launches Free MRI Test for Heart Patients

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 4:37 pm

Heart patients visiting the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi can now receive magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests free of cost, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.

NICVD Administrative Executive Dr. Tariq Sheikh announced that over 70 MRI tests have already been conducted free of charge. He noted that these tests typically cost Rs63,000 at private hospitals. Dr. Sheikh highlighted that patients requiring open-heart surgery, those who have suffered sudden cardiac arrest, or those with heart defects can now receive necessary diagnostics without any expense.

Executive Director Professor Tahir Sagheer revealed that a special MRI machine, costing over Rs600 million, has been installed in collaboration with the Sindh government for this purpose.

Furthermore, Dr. Tariq Sheikh mentioned that with the support of the provincial government, treatment facilities at the NICVD are being enhanced, benefiting not only the people of Sindh but the entire country.

 

 

