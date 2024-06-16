PTA Gets Over 18,000 Complaints Against Telcos in May

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 18,261 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in May 2024, out of which, 18,095 (99.1 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during May.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 17,693, out of which, 17,603 (99.5 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,680 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,665 (99.8 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,162 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,145 (99.5 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,721 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,692 (99.5 percent) were addressed. A total of 2,105 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2,077 (98.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 150 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 139 were addressed during May with a resolution rate of 92.7 percent. Furthermore, 415 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 350 (84.3 percent) were addressed.