Fault in Submarine Cable is Disrupting Internet in Pakistan Once Again

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jun 17, 2024 | 10:11 pm

Internet services in certain areas of Pakistan are experiencing disruptions due to a fault in the global submarine cable SMW4, spokesperson for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told ProPakistani.

The SMW4 cable is one of seven submarine cables that connect Pakistan to the global internet infrastructure. The PTA spokesperson said the fault in this cable may lead to slower internet speeds during peak usage hours.

PTA said efforts are underway by an international enterprise responsible for maintaining the cable. The company is trying to identify the exact location and nature of the fault and to carry out necessary repairs.

The spokesperson said PTA is actively monitoring the situation and working to ensure that internet broadband services are restored on priority.

In the meantime, users in affected areas might experience intermittent connectivity issues until the repairs are completed.

This is a developing story.

