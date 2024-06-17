SECP Warns Against Fraudulent Car Financing Scheme By Deceitful Company

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 17, 2024 | 4:39 pm

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken cognizance of an unincorporated entity by the name of Etihad Auto Solutions for offering car financing schemes against an advance or down payment of 25% at extremely low markup rates.

The sponsors of Etihad Auto Solutions have also registered another company under the Companies Act, 2017 with a similar name, i.e., Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited in order to deceive the public. This fraudulent scheme is being promoted through this website.  It is falsely claimed that Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with SECP.

ALSO READ

SECP hereby warns the public not to deal with M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and/or Etihad Auto Solutions in any form or arrangement, as these entities are neither licensed by the SECP as NBFCs nor are they allowed to offer car financing services.

The SECP has already initiated action against M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and Etihad Auto Solutions, which includes closing down their operations and referring the matter to relevant law enforcement agencies.

The general public is once again informed that the “Certificate of Incorporation” of a company merely confirms its registration with SECP and does not allow the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>