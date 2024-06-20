400 Security Cameras Have Been Installed Across Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 20, 2024 | 6:18 pm

On Thursday, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah announced the installation of 400 new cameras at various locations to enhance road security.

At the inauguration of the S-4 project of Karachi Safe City and the Sindh Surveillance System, CM Sindh highlighted that 40 toll plazas are now equipped with the latest security cameras featuring night vision capabilities.

ALSO READ

This system aims to monitor entry and exit points, helping to control criminal activities. The chief minister stated that the new system would integrate automatic number-plate recognition and face identification programs to combat crime more effectively.

He projected that the smart surveillance system could assist in apprehending over 80,000 absconding criminals in the province.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Home Minister and Provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon welcomed Shah to the IGP office, where he received a briefing in the CPO’s Command and Control Room.

The Karachi Safe City Project, delayed for eight years, has now launched with the installation of 1,044 new surveillance cameras and the upgrading of 256 existing ones.

ALSO READ

In its first phase, the project will cover the Red Zone, including key government buildings and foreign consulates, with  1,300 cameras at 300 sites in the South, East, Malir, and Korangi districts.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>