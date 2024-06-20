Engro Fertilizers’ EnVen Plant Resumes Production After 54 Days

Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) has successfully carried out scheduled maintenance activity to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the EnVen Plant (Plant-II) of the Company, the fertilizer maker informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The EnVen Plant resumed commercial operations on June 18, 2024, at 08:30 PM, according to the stock filing.

EFERT’s EnVen Plant was initially closed for maintenance on April 21, 2024. In a stock filing at the time, the company said it was closing the plant for 54 days i.e. till June 14.

Engro Fertilizers is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and providing logistics services.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 166.95, up 0.89 percent or Rs. 1.48 with a turnover of 195,768 shares on Thursday.

