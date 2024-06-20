In the highly awaited clash of Euro 2024 in Group B, Spain vs Italy, at the Veltinz Arena which is Schalke football club’s home ground will take place tonight.

The excitement for UEFA Euros 2024 is building up, and football enthusiasts in Pakistan are eager to join in on the action. With Europe’s top national teams competing, it’s essential to know how you can catch all the matches live from the comfort of your home.

The mega-event will be played all over Germany with top football nations including France, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia and plenty of others taking part.

Under Luciano Spaletti’s astute management, Italy is certainly a dark horse as they have great players like Chiesa, Barella, Donnarumma, Jorginho, Bastoni, Dimarco, Pellegrini.

Meanwhile, Spain boasts world-class players like Nacho, Carvajal, Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, and Nico Williams under the management of Luis De La Fuente who has vast experience.

Here’s how you can watch UEFA Euros 2024 in Pakistan, whether you prefer TV, online streaming, or mobile apps.

Euros 2024 Live Streaming Options

If you prefer to watch the games online, one avenue will be available for Pakistani fans. tapmad offers a streaming option on its website, which is perfect for catching the games on your laptop or smart TV. These services often require a subscription but provide high-quality streams and reliable access.

Top Mobile Apps for Streaming

Watching matches on the go has never been easier with mobile apps. tapmad is a popular choice in Pakistan, providing live streaming of sports channels directly to your mobile device. You can watch the action ad-free by paying a subscription or watch it with ads for free as well.

Social Media and Highlights

If you can’t watch the matches live, social media platforms are your best bet for updates and highlights. Follow UEFA’s official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for live updates, highlight reels, and post-match analysis. YouTube is another fantastic platform for catching up on match highlights, with channels like the official UEFA account uploading high-quality recap videos shortly after the matches conclude.

With these options at your fingertips, you can ensure you don’t miss a moment of UEFA Euro 2024. Whether you choose to watch on TV, stream online, or use mobile apps, there’s a convenient way for every fan in Pakistan to enjoy the tournament.

