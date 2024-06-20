India vs Afghanistan 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free AFG vs IND on TV and Online in Pakistan

The Super 8s clash, India vs Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval, Barbados in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will be played tonight.

Afghanistan possesses a bowling attack capable of asking questions every over, which works out well because they have to find a way past the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early to level the playing field. With those two out of the picture, anything can happen.

Axar Patel can be useful for India as he is performing in every match but going under the radar. His left-arm spin is all about containment, but he does that by attacking the stumps, while his batting at No. 8 gives India the confidence to hit out from ball one.

Meanwhile, scoring quickly against high-quality bowling requires both skill and bravery, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has both in abundance. He scored 80 off 56 balls in a match where only two of his team-mates reached double-digits against New Zealand. Gurbaz hits pace at a strike rate of 150 and spin at 145 in T20 cricket and he has adapted to West Indian conditions quickly.

It will be a battle between India’s batting which possesses talents like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja against Afghanistan’s quality batting unit that has Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmed.

India may be the favourites in this match but Afghanistan can certainly beat any team on their day considering they always pose a threat with their formidable bowling attack.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

