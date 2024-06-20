Senior Pakistani Journalist Levels Match-Fixing Allegations on Babar, Shaheen and Other Cricketers

Senior Journalist Mubasher Lucman has posed serious allegations of match-fixing on the Pakistan team and various other cricketers after their exit from the T20 World Cup.

The journalist claimed in his recent YouTube video that Babar Azam bought an Audi worth 8 crore rupees yet he claimed that it was a gift from his brother which was suspicious at the time.

He also named cricketers such as Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Inzamam Ul Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Mushtaq Ahmed claiming that they were all involved in match-fixing at some point in their careers.

“I tried to investigate what his brother does for a living to own such an expensive car to gift Babar Azam and unsurprisingly I found out that he did nothing of value,” said Lucman.

Lucman claimed that his sources have told him that the Pakistan team lost on purpose during the T20 World Cup to the USA and India which resulted in the players making lots of money through which they have bought plots in Australia, and Dubai.

Mubasher Lucman also made some serious allegations about the cricketers regarding the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup where, according to his sources, 8 players said that they would not perform on purpose. He also named ‘Saya Corporation’ in his serious allegations claiming that they used the players in blackmailing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during that World Cup.

According to his sources, the 8 players signed central contracts worth 60 lacs per month and additionally signed endorsements and sponsorships after blackmailing the apex cricket board.

The journalist also said in the video that Iftikhar Ahmed asked Babar Azam about his central contract but Babar Azam reportedly said according to his sources that he didn’t know anything about it and asked him why he did not sign the contract before the ICC ODI World Cup.

According to the journalist. the grouping in the team started from there creating disharmony in the dressing room since November.

At this moment, these are just allegations and the onus to prove these claims lie on Mubasher Lucman. Meanwhile, the accused cricketers are well within their rights to sue for defamation if there is no concrete evidence.

