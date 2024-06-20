Rain Expected in Some Parts of KP, Punjab and Islamabad: Weather Dept

Published Jun 20, 2024

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain across different parts of the country.

According to the weather department, rainfall is on the cards for specific areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Islamabad residents have been advised to brace themselves for a hot day, with intermittent showers expected to provide relief later in the evening.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are set to endure sweltering conditions with minimal chances of rain. Sibbi is slated to experience scorching temperatures, potentially reaching a blistering 49 degrees Celsius, closely trailed by Turbat at 48 degrees Celsius.

Islamabad is expected to register a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, Lahore at 44 degrees Celsius, and Karachi a more moderate 35 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s spokesperson.

Later today, rain showers are anticipated to bring much-needed respite to lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, and central/south Punjab.

