Punjab Announces Reward for Employees Involved in Cleaning Campaign During Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a month’s salary bonus for the officers and staff involved in a three-day special cleaning campaign conducted on the eve of Eidul Azha, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday.

In her message to the team, CM Maryam Nawaz commended their efforts, stating, “Well done team Punjab, well done.” She praised the team for their dedication and hard work, particularly in the sweltering heat, highlighting their commitment to public service as a proud moment for the province.

The Chief Minister expressed her gratitude to all municipal institutions, waste management companies, including the Lahore Waste Management Company, elected representatives, media, and the public for their support of the campaign. The coordinated efforts of these groups resulted in achieving an unprecedented level of cleanliness across Punjab.

The government machinery worked tirelessly, continuously cleaning and washing roads, streets, and paths with rose water over the 72 hours during Eid-ul-Azha. This effort received high praise from CM Maryam Nawaz, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, and Local Government Secretary Muhammad Shakeel.

In her tribute, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the teamwork displayed has set a new standard for public service, turning the vision of ‘Suthra Punjab’ into a reality. She called for the continuation of these high standards of cleanliness and the implementation of a comprehensive solid waste management system to maintain this achievement.

The campaign also featured the first-time use of Safe City cameras and advanced drone technology to monitor sanitation efforts in Lahore. Drone surveillance significantly reduced littering in the Lahore canal, cutting garbage dumping by 80%.

Chief Secretary Lahore conducted inspections across different areas, ensuring the cleaning arrangements met the standards. He also distributed gifts from the Chief Minister to the diligent staff who worked in the scorching heat.

The Lahore Waste Management Company deployed special teams equipped with four drones for surveillance, conducted 4,999 raids, issued challans to 85 violators, and notices to 560 citizens. They registered 30 FIRs for garbage dumping in the canal, resulting in fines totaling 280,000 rupees.