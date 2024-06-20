Sindh Govt to Give Interest-Free Solar Panel Loans

The Sindh government has announced a new initiative to provide interest-free loans for installing solar systems, to enhance energy access for the middle class.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah shared this development during a media address at his residence, where he also extended Eid greetings.

Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing regional challenges through strategic budget allocations.

He also highlighted the persistent issue of electricity shortages affecting over 200,000 households in Sindh. To alleviate this, the government plans to electrify 500,000 households annually, providing solar systems capable of powering essentials like a fan and three bulbs to the most underserved homes.

Under the initiative, individuals wishing to install solar systems independently can avail of interest-free loans, with the Sindh government covering the loan interest.

Shah also announced plans to build two grid stations in each district across Sindh to strengthen the region’s energy infrastructure. This initiative aims to improve energy access and promote sustainable energy solutions across the province.