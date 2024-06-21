Over 6 Million Hides Worth Rs 6 Billion Collected During Eid-ul-Adha

The Pakistan Tanners Association has reported the collection of approximately 6.2 million hides and skins, valued at over Rs 6 billion, during the three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

The breakdown includes:

Cow hides : 2,860,000 hides at around Rs 1,500 each, totaling approximately Rs 4.29 billion.

Buffalo hides : 165,000 hides at about Rs 1,600 each, totaling Rs 264 million.

Goat skins: 3,300,000 skins at around Rs 425 each, totaling approximately Rs 1.4 billion.

Sheep skins: 385,000 skins valued at Rs 45 each, totaling about Rs 17.3 million.

Camel hides: 98,700 hides at approximately Rs 550 each, totaling about Rs 54.3 million.

Charities, religious groups, and political organizations in Pakistan, which previously relied heavily on the sale of animal hides for revenue during Eid-ul-Azha, are experiencing a significant drop in income due to decreased demand and lower prices for hides.

From July 2023 to May 2024, Pakistan’s leather product exports fell from $677 million to $624 million, according to the national statistics bureau. The rising global demand for artificial leather is a major factor contributing to this decline.

Consequently, many Pakistani charities are now seeking alternative ways to raise funds. Historically, the high value of collected hides often led to violent incidents in Karachi, but such issues have ceased in recent years.