Pakistan Cricket’s Complete Upcoming Schedule

The Men in Green are expected to play at least 9 ODIs in their build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while 9 Tests are scheduled till the new year.

Babar Azam’s men will play some of the toughest opposition during this time, which includes tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Pakistan will play in a total of nine Test matches, providing a rigorous challenge that promises to test the team’s resilience and skill across various conditions.

The season kicks off with a high-profile tour of Bangladesh, where Pakistan will play a two-match Test series in August. Following this, the Green Shirts will take on England in a gruelling three-match Test series in October.

Australia will be the first away series for the Pakistan team where they will play 3 ODIs and three T20s as well. Known for their formidable home conditions, Australia will pose a significant challenge to the visiting Pakistani side.

Following the Australian tour, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean series, featuring three ODI matches and 3 T20s, offers an opportunity for Pakistan to give emerging talents a platform to shine.

The final leg of the Test campaign will take place in South Africa, where Pakistan will compete in a two-match Test series, three ODIs and 3 T20Is. The South African tour is expected to be particularly gruelling, given the host’s reputation for fast, bouncy pitches and strong home advantage.

In addition to the Test matches, Pakistan’s schedule includes a series of One Day Internationals (ODIs) that will serve as crucial preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The nine ODIs will be vital for Pakistan to build momentum and refine their squad dynamics ahead of the major ICC tournament.

The last two Test matches of the calendar season will be played at home against West Indies after which an ODI Tri-Nation series will be played between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa at home just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Opposition Dates Venue Tests ODIs T20s Bangladesh August-2024 Pakistan 2 – – England October-2024 Pakistan 3 – – Australia November-2024 Australia – 3 3 Zimbabwe November-December 2024 Zimbabwe – 3 3 South Africa December-January 2025 South Africa 2 3 3 West Indies January 2025 Pakistan 2 – – NZ/SA Tri Series February 2025 Pakistan – TBC – Champions Trophy February-March 2025 Pakistan – TBC –

