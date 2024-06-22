HEC Warns Students Against Admissions For 2-year Degrees

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has alerted students and parents to avoid admissions to the two-year BA, BSc, and MA, MSc degree programs.

HEC phased out two-year BA/BSc and MA/MSc programs with extended deadlines of the academic years 2019 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Despite the gradual phasing out of these two-year degree programs, some higher education institutions admitted students to these programs after the specified deadlines.

Consequently, HEC has cautioned students, parents, and higher education institutions that degrees obtained from such programs will not be recognized and attested by HEC.

It is pertinent to mention that as per its Ordinance, HEC has the authority to establish conditions for the opening and operation of higher education institutions, including those not affiliated with the State educational system.

HEC is also responsible for formulating policies, setting standards, and determining priorities in various areas related to institutional regulations, guidelines, and rules to improve the quality of education.