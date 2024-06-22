RDA Seals Illegal Building in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed an unauthorized building known as the Plastic Tank Factory on Lakho Road on Friday.

According to a press release, the Enforcement Squad carried out the operation with support from the Naseerabad police station.

The property owner had received three prior notices for violating approved plans and maps. The owner breached the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 by proceeding with construction without obtaining the necessary approvals and no-objection certificates (NOCs).

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza has directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities impartially.

Additionally, the Building Control Wing has been assigned to survey fees related to the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and complementary building plans to regularize all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The civic body has urged the public to take moral responsibility for removing any form of encroachment to prevent further losses.