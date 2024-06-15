LDA Seals Numerous Commercial Properties in Lahore

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams have acted against defaulters of commercialization fees and illegal constructions. In Gulshan Ravi and Allama Iqbal Town, LDA teams sealed approximately two dozen properties for non-payment of commercial fees. Chief Town Planner AsadUl Zaman oversaw these operations. Director Town Planning One, Ayesha Mutahir, targeted defaulters in Gulshan Ravi, sealing ten properties. Similarly, Director Town Planning II, Naveed Bhatti, led operations in various blocks of Allama Iqbal Town, sealing 13 properties.

The sealed properties included grocery shops, sanitary stores, electric stores, milk shops, property offices, catering centers, paan shops, steel workshops, private offices, and other establishments, all of which had accrued millions of rupees in unpaid commercialization fees despite multiple prior notices.

Additionally, LDA teams demolished four illegal constructions in Johar Town, WAPDA Town, Lahore Avenue, and the Military Accounts Scheme. Specifically, illicit structures on plots 26/7 in the Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Scheme, 46 in Lahore Avenue, 72 in Block D-2 in WAPDA Town, and 185, in Block A-2 in Johar Town were demolished.