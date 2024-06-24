Former England Captain Hails Afghanistan as 2nd Best Asian Team

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hailed Afghanistan as the second-best team in Asia for white-ball cricket. Vaughan’s comments came after Afghanistan’s stunning victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage, a win that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Vaughan praised the Afghan team’s exceptional performance against the former T20 World Champions. He highlighted the skillful play of their squad and the cricketing acumen of their leader, Rashid Khan.

“It’s no surprise anymore that Afghanistan produces performances like we have just witnessed. Extremely skillful set of players & brilliantly led by Rashid Khan,” Vaughan remarked, emphasizing that the team’s growth and consistency under Jonathan Trott has earned them a spot among the elite in Asian cricket.

Afghanistan’s triumph over Australia, a formidable opponent, shows their rapid rise in international cricket. The victory not only boosts their standing in the showpiece event but also cements their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in white-ball cricket.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s captain, has been pivotal in this ascent. His leadership, combined with his prowess as a world-class spinner, has galvanized the team.

This recognition from Vaughan is a testament to Afghanistan’s hard work and dedication. As they continue their journey in the T20 World Cup, the cricketing world will be watching closely, whether they make it to the semifinals or not for the first time in their history.

