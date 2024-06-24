Rashid Latif Believes Spin Bowling Resources In Pakistan Are Scarce Due To Lack Of Domestic Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes that the spin-bowling resources in Pakistan are getting scarce due to the bowlers not participating in first-class cricket which should be the priority for every cricketer.

During a Podcast with ProPakistani, the former cricketer said that Shadab Khan is struggling not because of his groin injury but because he is predictable in his bowling and the batters can easily read him.

“The spinners are struggling in Pakistan because they are not playing enough domestic cricket, Shadab has to bowl longer spells to get his rhythm and variations back. Even if he plays only 3,4 first-class matches you will see the difference.” Rashid Latif remarked.

Shadab’s propensity to leak runs has magnified in recent matches and last 7 T20I matches he hasn’t picked up a single wicket.

“Shadab often concedes a six on the first ball and the main problem is that he loses his bowling rhythm after that for that he needs to play more four-day cricket to get back into the rhythm,” Latif said.

He pointed out that Adam Zampa has control over the pace and revolution of the ball where he has speed in his bowling which helps him get more purchase from the surface. That is achievable when you have a world-class biomechanics lab that Australia has in their country.

Rashid Latif explained that the main issue is that most of our bowlers do not bowl longer spells due to which they falter in their pace and rhythm which is a huge problem in the country.

This is the reason that most of the spinners in Pakistan cannot survive when they take a leap from domestic cricket to the international arena.