Here’s When Ashura is Expected in Pakistan This Year

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 12:14 pm

Ashura, which falls on Muharram 9 and 10, is expected to occur this year on Jul 16 and July 17, as per experts’ predictions shared on Sunday.

This day holds significant reverence for Muslims, particularly among Shia communities, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special preparations are made annually for this occasion, with the government implementing heightened security measures to ensure the safety of mourners, processions, and gatherings known as Majalis.

Earlier, the federal government had included July 16 and July 17 as Ashura holidays in its list of public holidays for the current year.

>