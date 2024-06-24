Karachi is Getting NCA and PIFD Campuses Soon

Two of Lahore’s prestigious educational institutions, the National College of Arts (NCA) and the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), are set to open campuses in Karachi soon. This announcement was made by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chairman and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, during a press conference on Saturday.

Dr. Siddiqui was joined by the vice-chancellors of NCA and PIFD, the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and other senior officials. He stated that the new campuses would provide “employable skill-based short courses” to the youth of Sindh.

Emphasizing the nationwide reach of the federal education ministry, Dr. Siddiqui dismissed the notion that its activities were limited to Islamabad. He highlighted the importance of training the youth, who make up 60% of the country’s population, to harness the benefits of this demographic.

Dr. Siddiqui drew comparisons to neighboring countries that have successfully utilized their large populations for technological advancement by focusing on workforce development. He stressed the need for Pakistan to follow a similar path by equipping its youth with employment-focused skills.

In addition to the new campuses, Dr. Siddiqui announced an increase in courses and centers of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). He mentioned collaborations with national and international institutions such as Huawei and Microsoft to enhance training opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Dr. Siddiqui also addressed the rapidly changing global trends, asserting that education is crucial for Pakistan’s survival and progress. He emphasized the urgency of making the right decisions to prepare the country for future challenges.

Responding to a question about brain drain, Dr. Siddiqui described it as a positive trend, suggesting that young people moving abroad would eventually lead to increased remittances and a stronger global presence for Pakistan.

When asked about his views on the restoration of student unions, Dr. Siddiqui affirmed their importance, stating that both student and trade unions serve as nurseries for future political leaders.