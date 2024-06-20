HEC Introduces New University Admission Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has introduced the Undergraduate Admission Test (UAT) as a new criterion for university admissions.

Following their intermediate education, students must score at least 50% on the UAT to qualify for admission. The test will cover seven categories: engineering, medical, computer science, and commerce.

The UAT is set to take place in July, with applications open on the HEC website until June 30.

The new test is being introduced to make university admissions fairer for all students. According to the HEC, it’s crucial to maintain consistent academic standards across Pakistan.

This change will ensure everyone gets a fair shot at higher education opportunities.