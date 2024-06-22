Primary Students Freed from Carrying Books to School Under New Policy

To reduce the burden on young students, government primary schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are introducing a new policy that will eliminate the need for students to carry school books between home and school.

Instead, schools will equip classrooms with pigeon holes and book racks to store the books, aiming to create a more convenient and child-friendly learning environment.

This initiative seeks to reduce the weight of school bags and foster a healthier, more enjoyable educational experience.

Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, in a conversation with a national daily, revealed that he has been working on this policy for over a month and that all necessary arrangements will be completed before schools reopen.

He added that the “decision is a welcome move for parents and students alike, and is expected to have a positive impact on the young minds.” According to Wani, “the new policy will come into effect from August 1, and the necessary arrangements are being made in all government primary schools in the capital.”