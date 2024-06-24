Karachi Residents to Pay Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes With Electric Bills

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 1:35 pm

Karachi residents face another financial burden as municipal utility charges and taxes are now included in their monthly K-Electric bills.

In a recent city council meeting, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced the passage of a resolution to collect these charges through electricity bills.

The resolution aims to ensure fair collection and utilization of funds for the city’s welfare and development. Mayor Wahab assured residents that those using 100 units of electricity or less will be exempt from this tax.

He emphasized the importance of transparency in how the revenue is allocated and spent.

Mayor Wahab also committed to overseeing all financial matters related to the resolution, pledging to monitor income and expenses closely.

Furthermore, he stated that a constructive dialogue is ongoing between the city administration and K-Electric to create a framework beneficial for both parties.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>