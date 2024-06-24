Lahore Introduces New E-Challans for Different Traffic Violations

Lahore has introduced an electronic challan (e-challan) system to address lane, stop line, and zebra crossing violations. Fines for these infractions are now being sent directly to offenders’ homes.

This initiative follows a report of 73,000 violations captured by Safe City cameras in one day. Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Amara Athar stressed the need for strict lane discipline to ensure smooth traffic flow.

She stated that road markings and lane lines are being improved, emphasizing motorcyclists in the far left lane.

CTO Athar also added that enforcement of lane discipline will be particularly stringent on model roads in Lahore. Data from a recent traffic monitoring session revealed 15,281 deliberate traffic signal violations, 12,000 instances of overspeeding, and 3,000 one-way traffic breaches.

Furthermore, there were over 41,000 cases of lane and stop line violations. So far this year, Lahore has issued e-challans to 700,000 vehicles for not adhering to lane discipline, according to reports.