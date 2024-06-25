Another Foreign Embassy Vehicle Injures Citizen in Islamabad

Naeem Khan, a 33-year-old motorcyclist, was seriously injured in an accident involving a speeding embassy vehicle, police reported Monday.

The crash occurred near Radio Pakistan while Naeem was heading home to Mohalla Kundian, Bari Imam. According to the FIR, the car was owned by an embassy.

Fahim Khan, the victim’s brother, filed a complaint requesting legal action against the driver. Secretariat police have registered a case under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

This incident follows a similar event on June 3, where a UK High Commission vehicle, driven by a third secretary, hit and injured a police constable at Radio Pakistan Chowk.

Later, a top official of the capital police sought details of the diplomat in a letter to the interior ministry requesting to approach the Foreign Office.

A police public relations officer Taqi Jawad confirmed that a letter had been sent to the Foreign Office via the Interior Ministry. He added that a case has been registered against the diplomat at the Secretariat police station.