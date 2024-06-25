FBR Tax Offices to Remain Open on June 28, 29, 30

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Inland Revenue field formations to remain open on June 28 (Friday), June 29 (Saturday) and June 30 (Sunday).

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations on Tuesday.

According to the FBR, office timings would be till 8:00pm on June 28 (Friday). The office timing would be till 06:00pm on June 29 (Saturday) and office timing would be 12 midnight on June 30 (Sunday).

FBR has also directed Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SSP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards collection for the month of June 2024.

FBR also asked all chief commissioners to monitor the collections and ensure that every PSID is accounted for in the collection of June 2024 and no spillovers are observed. Any spill over to the will be viewed adversely, FBR said.