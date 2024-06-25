Govt Working to Cut Its Expenditure: PM

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 7:51 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the federal government has started work to cut its expenditures.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the premier admitted that it is true that the government prepared the budget in consultation with the International Monetary Fund.

Regarding austerity measures, the prime minister said he has already abolished Pakistan Public Works Department.

He added that a committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the finance minister regarding the downsizing and right sizing of various departments. He said tangible findings of the committee will be laid before the House.

He also highlighted that ten percent more laptops were given to the students of South Punjab. Similarly, stipend for girls’ students of South Punjab was enhanced from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1000.

ProPK Staff

lens

