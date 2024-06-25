Karachi’s Heatwave Has Reportedly Killed Over 300 Individuals

Karachi is currently reeling under a severe heatwave that has led to fatalities and widespread distress among its residents.

According to PakWeather, a prominent weather forecasting agency, the city has experienced soaring temperatures in recent days, resulting in the deaths of over 300 individuals.

Temperatures yesterday soared between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the port city. PakWeather has predicted that the heatwave is expected to persist for the next two to three days, intensifying the current dire conditions.

🛑کراچی میں شدید گرمی اور ہیٹ ویو، ہیٹ اسٹروک سے کئی افراد متاثر.. کراچی میں گرمی سے 3 روز میں 300 افراد کی میتیں ایدھی فاونڈیشن کے 3 سرد خانوں میں لائی گئیں۔

گزشتہ روز شہر قائد کا درجہ حرارت 42-44 ڈگری جبکہ زیادہ نمی کے باعث محسوس کیے جانے والا درجہ حرارت 55 ڈگری سینٹی گریڈ سے… pic.twitter.com/4bQSdBLOFR — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) June 25, 2024

The scorching heat has not only affected humans but has also had a devastating impact on livestock. More than a thousand animals have succumbed to the extreme temperatures over the past three days, leading to significant losses for farmers.

The availability of timely medical assistance for the affected animals remains a critical concern. Farmers are worried about the decline in milk production due to the heatwave.

🛑 کراچی میں جاری شدید گرمی کی لہر کی وجہ سے تقریباً تین روز کے دوران ایک ہزار سے زائد مویشی جانور ہلاک ہو گئے، بروقت طبی امداد نہ ہونے سے فارمرز کو نقصان کا سامنا ہے، انہوں نے کہا جانوروں کے متاثر ہونے سے شہر میں دودھ کی پیداوار بھی متاثر ہو رہی ہے. pic.twitter.com/l9614aBWm0 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) June 25, 2024

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to remain indoors during peak daytime hours, maintain adequate hydration, and take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The situation remains critical as Karachi battles against one of the most severe heatwaves in recent memory.