Gurbaz and Zadran Break Babar and Rizwan’s T20 World Cup Record

Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set a new record for the most runs scored as a pair in a single T20 World Cup edition.

The milestone was reached during Tuesday’s thrilling match against Bangladesh in which they triumphed by 8 runs to seal their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

The dynamic duo surpassed the previous record of 411 runs, set by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in 2021, by amassing an impressive total of 442 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a score of 115-5 in a rain-affected match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite the modest total, Zadran and Gurbaz’s consistent performances throughout the tournament have been a standout, as they made a 59-run partnership in this innings as well.

In response, Bangladesh found themselves in a challenging position, which recalibrated the target after a weather interruption.

Needing 70 runs in a revised match, Bangladesh struggled against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack. Ultimately, Afghanistan clinched victory by 8 runs, securing their position in the last four of the tournament.

This record-breaking partnership not only highlights the individual brilliance of Zadran and Gurbaz but also marks a significant moment in Afghan cricket history.

The Afghanistan pair has joined the coveted list of batters who have previously scored the most runs as a pair in a single T20 World Cup campaign.

