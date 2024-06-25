Rupee Rebounds Against US Dollar, Retains 278 Level

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) reversed losses against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted losses against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.04 percent and closed at 278.5 after gaining 12 paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.69 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 50.91 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 94.91 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained 12 paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost 25 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 30 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 39 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 91 paisas against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it gained three paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and four paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.