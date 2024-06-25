Usman Khawaja Reveals Pakistan Cricket’s Biggest Problem

Australia’s Usman Khawaja opened up about Pakistan’s woeful campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup and gave his take on Babar Azam’s future as the white-ball captain.

While speaking at an event in Melbourne, Usman Khawaja highlighted the importance of stability within the team, a factor he believes has been lacking in Pakistan’s cricket setup. “I have seen that there is no stability in Pakistani cricket, and when there is no stability, it is tough to play as a player in the team,” he remarked.

Khawaja emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with Babar Azam, noting, “The decision is on Babar Azam on how he plans to take this team forward and whether he wants to captain this team or not.”

The discussion comes in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recent T20 World Cup, where they suffered defeats against India and the USA. Although they managed victories over Canada and Ireland, it was not enough to secure a spot in the Super 8s stage.

This underwhelming performance has led to significant criticism from the media and fans alike. Khawaja acknowledged the high expectations placed on the team, stating, “The expectations are high in Pakistan. If you don’t win the World Cup, even if you reach the final, you will be scrutinized no matter what.”

As the debate over Babar Azam’s future as captain continues, Khawaja’s comments shed light on the challenges and pressures faced by the Pakistani cricket team, underscoring the need for consistent leadership in navigating these turbulent times.

