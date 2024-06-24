South Africa Sets World Record with T20 World Cup Triumph Over Hosts West Indies

South Africa defeated the co-hosts West Indies by 3 wickets in a last 0ver thriller during the ongoing Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. This triumph marks their seventh consecutive win in the tournament, securing them a spot in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014. These seven consecutive victories are the highest number of wins any team has achieved in a single T20 World Cup.

The South African team displayed exceptional prowess throughout the match, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling. This remarkable streak has been a testament to their consistent performance and strategic gameplay.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell acknowledged the challenges faced by his team, emphasizing the need for improvement. “There is a lot of buzz in the Caribbean about West Indian cricket. Now the real work begins to make the Caribbean people proud,” Powell stated. He commended his bowlers, saying, “The bowling was commendable. We aimed to give our all, even defending just 135.”

Reflecting on their batting woes, Powell admitted, “As a batting group, this is a performance you’d want to forget. We did not bat well in the middle. It was not an easy wicket, especially to get started. In the middle overs, we lost wickets in clusters. That broke the back of our batting team.”

South Africa’s historic victory not only highlights their formidable talent but also sets the stage for an exciting semi-final matchup. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the next phase of the tournament, as South Africa aims to continue their record-breaking run and clinch the coveted T20 World Cup title.