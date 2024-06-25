Probably one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, Wasim Akram, expressed strong support for Shaheen Afridi to return as captain of the national team. Akram criticized the chop and change in the team’s leadership, which he believes hinders consistent performance.

Akram’s comments come amid ongoing debates over the captaincy of the Pakistan men’s cricket team after their exit from the T20 World Cup from the group stage.

“Babar Azam was removed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi was brought in. He then lost one series, and at that time, a new chairman came and changed the captain,” Akram stated, highlighting the instability within the team.

The legendary pacer emphasized the need for stable leadership to foster the growth of the team. “This is not on. People make fun of us in world cricket. They don’t get it. If you made Afridi captain, then should have given him at least a year,” Akram argued, highlighting the importance of giving captains adequate time to implement their strategies and lead the team effectively.

Wasim Akram believes that if he keeps on working hard and gives match-winning performances for Pakistan then he will become captain one day.

“He’s a wicket-taking bowler. He goes for wickets. He attacks with the new ball in the T20 format. Everyone knows that he’ll pitch it up but he still gets them out and that’s what I love about him.”

Shaheen Afridi Afridi only led the Pakistan team in one T20I series that was played in January against New Zealand. Babar Azam was reinstated as captain on March 31 without the consent of Shaheen Shah Afridi which led to a disharmony in the dressing room.

