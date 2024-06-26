News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Announces Massive Limited Time Discount on HR-V

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jun 26, 2024 | 4:00 pm

Honda Atlas Cars Limited has announced an exciting discount offer on its crossover SUV, the HR-V. In a recent social media post, the company stated: “Celebrate 30 years of exceptional value! Book your HR-V VTI-S now and avail Rs. 400,000 off.”

Visit your nearest Honda 3S dealership as terms and conditions apply. This is a limited-time offer.

VTI-S is the top variant of the HR-V, currently priced at Rs. 7,899,000. With the discount, you can now get it for Rs. 7,499,000. If you are a fan of the Honda HR-V and have been considering purchasing one, this is the perfect opportunity.

Engine Specs

Both the VTi and VTi-S variants of the HR-V come equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine that delivers 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. Additionally, both variants feature a single Econ mode for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Exterior Features

  • LED Auto Headlights with LED DRLs
  •  Red & Clear LED Rear Lights
  •  Shark Fin Antenna
  •  Front/rear Lower Bumpers & Side Sill Garnishes (black painted)
  •  Rear Wiper
  •  17″ Alloy Wheel (Gray Painted)
  •  Rear Reflector
  •  Front LED Sequential Turn Signals
  •  Tail Gate Spoiler

The front grille of the VTi variant is painted black, while the VTi-S variant features a body-colored grille. The VTi variant has a non-painted black bumper, whereas the VTi-S boasts a sharp silver-painted bumper.

The VTi variant offers 17X7 J Alloy Black Cut wheels, while the VTi-S comes with 17X7 J Alloy Gray Paint wheels. The VTi has a manual Day & Night rearview mirror, but the VTi-S includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Interior Specs

  •  9″ Android Based Touch Screen
  •  Air Diffusion System
  •  Push Start Button
  •  Wireless Charger
  •  Power Windows All Auto & Control Panel
  •  4 Air Bags
  •  Rear A/C Vents With USB Charging Ports

There are a few differences between the two variants. The VTi variant comes with a 9″ Touch Screen (MP5), while the VTi-S features a 9″ Android Navigation system. VTi comes with single-zone digital climate control, whereas the VTi-S boasts dual-zone digital climate control.

The VTi-S variant also includes high-grade seats, front, rear, and web cameras, a wireless charger, a rear USB port, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sequential turn signals, and LED fog lights.

Both variants offer optional grey and red interiors.

Safety Features

  • Hill Start Assist (HSA)
  • Hill Descent Control (HDC)
  •  Electric Parking Brake
  •  Auto Brake Hold
  •  Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  •  Auto Door Lock by Speed
  •  Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
  •  High Mount Stop Lamp
  •  Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
  •  Agile Handle Assist
  •  4 Airbags

