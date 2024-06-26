Honda Announces Massive Limited Time Discount on HR-V

Honda Atlas Cars Limited has announced an exciting discount offer on its crossover SUV, the HR-V. In a recent social media post, the company stated: “Celebrate 30 years of exceptional value! Book your HR-V VTI-S now and avail Rs. 400,000 off.”
Visit your nearest Honda 3S dealership as terms and conditions apply. This is a limited-time offer.
VTI-S is the top variant of the HR-V, currently priced at Rs. 7,899,000. With the discount, you can now get it for Rs. 7,499,000. If you are a fan of the Honda HR-V and have been considering purchasing one, this is the perfect opportunity.
Engine Specs
Both the VTi and VTi-S variants of the HR-V come equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine that delivers 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. Additionally, both variants feature a single Econ mode for enhanced fuel efficiency.
Exterior Features
- LED Auto Headlights with LED DRLs
- Red & Clear LED Rear Lights
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Front/rear Lower Bumpers & Side Sill Garnishes (black painted)
- Rear Wiper
- 17″ Alloy Wheel (Gray Painted)
- Rear Reflector
- Front LED Sequential Turn Signals
- Tail Gate Spoiler
The front grille of the VTi variant is painted black, while the VTi-S variant features a body-colored grille. The VTi variant has a non-painted black bumper, whereas the VTi-S boasts a sharp silver-painted bumper.
The VTi variant offers 17X7 J Alloy Black Cut wheels, while the VTi-S comes with 17X7 J Alloy Gray Paint wheels. The VTi has a manual Day & Night rearview mirror, but the VTi-S includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Interior Specs
- 9″ Android Based Touch Screen
- Air Diffusion System
- Push Start Button
- Wireless Charger
- Power Windows All Auto & Control Panel
- 4 Air Bags
- Rear A/C Vents With USB Charging Ports
There are a few differences between the two variants. The VTi variant comes with a 9″ Touch Screen (MP5), while the VTi-S features a 9″ Android Navigation system. VTi comes with single-zone digital climate control, whereas the VTi-S boasts dual-zone digital climate control.
The VTi-S variant also includes high-grade seats, front, rear, and web cameras, a wireless charger, a rear USB port, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sequential turn signals, and LED fog lights.
Both variants offer optional grey and red interiors.
Safety Features
- Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- Electric Parking Brake
- Auto Brake Hold
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Auto Door Lock by Speed
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- High Mount Stop Lamp
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
- Agile Handle Assist
- 4 Airbags