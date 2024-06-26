Honda Announces Massive Limited Time Discount on HR-V

Honda Atlas Cars Limited has announced an exciting discount offer on its crossover SUV, the HR-V. In a recent social media post, the company stated: “Celebrate 30 years of exceptional value! Book your HR-V VTI-S now and avail Rs. 400,000 off.”

Visit your nearest Honda 3S dealership as terms and conditions apply. This is a limited-time offer.

VTI-S is the top variant of the HR-V, currently priced at Rs. 7,899,000. With the discount, you can now get it for Rs. 7,499,000. If you are a fan of the Honda HR-V and have been considering purchasing one, this is the perfect opportunity.

Engine Specs

Both the VTi and VTi-S variants of the HR-V come equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine that delivers 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. Additionally, both variants feature a single Econ mode for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Exterior Features

LED Auto Headlights with LED DRLs

Red & Clear LED Rear Lights

Shark Fin Antenna

Front/rear Lower Bumpers & Side Sill Garnishes (black painted)

Rear Wiper

17″ Alloy Wheel (Gray Painted)

Rear Reflector

Front LED Sequential Turn Signals

Tail Gate Spoiler

The front grille of the VTi variant is painted black, while the VTi-S variant features a body-colored grille. The VTi variant has a non-painted black bumper, whereas the VTi-S boasts a sharp silver-painted bumper.

The VTi variant offers 17X7 J Alloy Black Cut wheels, while the VTi-S comes with 17X7 J Alloy Gray Paint wheels. The VTi has a manual Day & Night rearview mirror, but the VTi-S includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Interior Specs

9″ Android Based Touch Screen

Air Diffusion System

Push Start Button

Wireless Charger

Power Windows All Auto & Control Panel

4 Air Bags

Rear A/C Vents With USB Charging Ports

There are a few differences between the two variants. The VTi variant comes with a 9″ Touch Screen (MP5), while the VTi-S features a 9″ Android Navigation system. VTi comes with single-zone digital climate control, whereas the VTi-S boasts dual-zone digital climate control.

The VTi-S variant also includes high-grade seats, front, rear, and web cameras, a wireless charger, a rear USB port, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sequential turn signals, and LED fog lights.

Both variants offer optional grey and red interiors.

Safety Features