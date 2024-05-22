Honda Unveils New Hybrid Civic With Better Mileage and Stylish Trim

Honda has officially unveiled the 2025 Civic, introducing a fresh face and a significant powertrain upgrade that promises to blend performance with impressive fuel economy. The popular small sedan now comes with two new hybrid trims, adding to its appeal for eco-conscious and performance-minded drivers.

For 2025, the Civic lineup includes the new Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid trims. These new options feature a dual e-motor setup paired with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, delivering 200 horsepower and 314 Nm of torque. This makes the hybrid the most powerful non-Type-R Civic in the model’s history, surpassing the performance of the Civic Si in torque.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Get New Camera Design and Smaller Screen Crease

Honda claims the hybrid variants outperform the now-discontinued 1.5-liter turbocharged trims, aside from the Si. The new hybrid is projected to achieve an impressive combined EPA mileage rating of around 21 kilometers/liter, significantly higher than the 15 kilometers/liter rating of the most fuel-efficient 2024 Civic. The hybrid models also benefit from four levels of regenerative braking and a specially tuned suspension designed to enhance ride quality and reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), making them the quietest Civics ever.

The updated Civic features minor styling tweaks previewed earlier this year. The front fascia now includes narrower vertical openings in place of larger corner vents and a slightly enlarged grille. Hybrid trims sport body-colored headlight trim and a lip spoiler, while all Civics boast darker taillights. New color options include Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, Blue Lagoon Pearl, and Sand Dune Pearl.

Inside, the hybrid trims offer a sophisticated gray interior. The Sport Touring Hybrid trim is luxurious, featuring leather seats, a 12-speaker stereo system, and a larger 9-inch infotainment screen. Additionally, this top-tier trim introduces Google built-in, a first for the Civic lineup.

“The new Civic hybrid is a perfectly-timed addition to the Honda lineup as hybrid-electric sales continue to grow, providing Honda with an important building block toward 100 percent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2040,” said Lance Woelfer, Honda’s assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales.

Honda hybrid-electric models represented over one-quarter of our overall brand sales in 2023, and the fun-to-drive Civic hybrid is a fantastic new product at the gateway of our popular electrified lineup along with Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and the all-electric Prologue.

The 2025 Honda Civic will arrive at dealerships starting with sedans in June. Hybrid models will be available in sedan and hatchback formats, while the non-electrified LX and Sport trims with the 2.0-liter engine will continue to be offered at lower prices. Pricing details will be announced later this year.