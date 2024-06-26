LDA Seals Dozens of Properties Over Unpaid Commercialization Fees

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 26, 2024 | 5:58 pm

Under the directives of Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out a special operation against defaulters of commercialization fees.

The operation, supervised by Chief Town Planning I AsadUl Zaman, resulted in the sealing of two dozen properties in Garden Town and Model Town Extension. Director of Town Planning Zone III, Sidra Tabasum, spearheaded the actions against the fee defaulters.

The sealed properties included a variety of establishments such as grocery shops, showrooms, private schools, retail shops, and private offices. These properties had accumulated outstanding dues amounting to millions of rupees.

Despite multiple notices issued before the operation, the owners failed to settle their dues, leading to the enforcement action by the LDA.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

