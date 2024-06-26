News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

No Change in Transport Fares Despite Fuel Price Decline

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jun 26, 2024 | 1:30 pm

People hoped transport fares would decrease after petrol prices fell, but the fares haven’t changed.

Despite a significant drop in fuel prices, transporters of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have not reduced fares. Over the past month, fuel prices have decreased by more than Rs. 35 per liter, yet local transporters continue to charge high fares.

The fare for a stop-to-stop ride remains at Rs. 40, with some charging as much as Rs. 50. Unfortunately, the authorities have not intervened, leaving passengers in a difficult situation.

Local transporters do not provide fare lists to passengers, making it hard for commuters to know the correct fares. Various forms of local transport, including Suzuki vans, wagons, mini-buses, taxis, and Qingqi rickshaws, are overcharging passengers. The authorities ignore this issue, which adds to the public’s frustration.

Rashid Ali, the Secretary of the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA), stated that they are taking strict action against overcharging and overloading. They have impounded some vehicles and imposed fines. He also mentioned that a new fare list has been issued and that transporters must follow it or face consequences.

Three months ago, petrol was priced at Rs. 297 per liter and now it’s at Rs. 258 per liter. Despite the lower fuel prices, transporters have not reduced their fares. The absence of RTA and district administration officers allows local and long-route transporters to overcharge passengers.

From Raja Bazaar to Morgah, Kotha Kalan, Adiala, Chakri, Golra Sharif, Sahala, and Kohi Noor Mills, transporters continue to charge the old rate of Rs. 120. Motorcycle riders and Qingqi rickshaw fares also remain unchanged.

Commuters at various bus stops have voiced their frustration, stating that local transporters have not lowered fares despite the significant reduction in fuel prices.

