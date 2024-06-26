Several Domestic and International Flights Cancelled at Karachi Airport

On Wednesday, numerous flights departing from Karachi were abruptly canceled, leading to substantial inconvenience and confusion for many travelers.

The cancellations impacted a variety of domestic and international routes, leaving passengers stranded and seeking alternatives.

Among the affected flights were Serene Air’s ER 503, scheduled to depart for Islamabad. Furthermore, AirSial’s flights PF 122 and PF 126, headed to Islamabad, were grounded.

International travelers faced disruption with Serene Air’s ER 822 to Jeddah being canceled. Further adding to the chaos, Serene Air’s domestic flights ER 523 to Lahore and PK 551 to Peshawar did not take off as planned.

Thai Airways’ TG 341 flight to Bangkok was another major international route affected by the cancellations.

The sudden cancellations have left many passengers in limbo, with the airport authority urging affected individuals to reach out to their respective airlines.

The airlines are expected to provide updated information and assist with rebooking options, but the high volume of cancellations means that travelers might face delays and limited availability on alternative flights.